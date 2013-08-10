FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opposition has until spring to convince voters - lawmaker
August 10, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

UK opposition has until spring to convince voters - lawmaker

Costas Pitas

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party has yet to convince the electorate of its policies ahead of polls in 2015, and must spell out more of what it would do in power by the spring, a senior party lawmaker said on Saturday.

Labour’s health spokesman Andy Burnham, who lost out to current party chief Ed Miliband in the leadership election of 2010, said the party had to be bolder and win over the public with only a relatively short amount of time left.

“I think there’s definitely a need to shout louder, and speak in a way that captures how people are thinking and feeling. There’s definitely a need to put our cards on the table,” Burnham told the traditionally supportive centre-left Guardian newspaper.

“What they (voters) aren’t yet convinced (of) is that we have the answers.”

Burnham emphasised support for his leader, but his comments were the latest remarks urging Miliband to provide greater clarity as the parties gear up for European polls next year and the general election in 2015.

A Labour lawmaker said last week that he did not know where the party stood on key issues, and a former chief fundraiser to the party offered only lukewarm support to Miliband.

Last week’s Conservative Party appointment of a former Barack Obama campaign strategist also turned the heat up on Labour, which lost its election strategist, Tom Watson, in July, leaving the role vacant.

Polls consistently put Labour ahead of the ruling Conservatives, in power with coalition partners the Liberal Democrats for over three years, but dissent over Ed Miliband’s leadership and the party’s direction periodically flare up.

The party, which governed Britain between 1997 and 2010, is still trying to rebuild its credibility on the economy following the 2008 banking crisis, with Labour blamed more than Prime Minister David Cameron’s party for current public spending cuts.

