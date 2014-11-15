Miliband criticises retailer Sports Direct over zero hours contracts

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband criticised retailer Sports Direct on Saturday over its policy of hiring most staff on “zero hours” contracts, saying it was a “bad place to work”.

In a speech to supporters in central England, Miliband said the sports retailer, owned by billionaire Mike Ashley, was using “Victorian practices” through its wide use of the contracts which give no guarantee of a minimum amount of work.

“Sports Direct has thousands of its employers on zero hours contracts, the vast majority of its workforce,” Miliband said.

“Sports Direct has predictable turnover, it is a modern company with stores on many high streets and, judging by its success, where many people shop. But for too many of its employees, Sports Direct is a bad place to work.”

Labour said more than eight out of 10 of Sports Direct’s 20,000 workers across its 400 UK stores were on zero hours contracts. Miliband promised that if his party wins next May’s national elections, it would ban such contracts for staff who work regular hours.

Sports Direct, which posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly sales in September, could not be reached for comment but told British media it was in the process of reviewing and updating its employment procedures.

Miliband’s attack comes as he attempts to reassert his leadership credentials after some of his own lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with his performance and surveys indicated few Britons believe he has the stature to be prime minister.

Polls show Labour’s popularity on a par with Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party.

“Another rehashed policy from Ed Miliband can’t hide the fact that he still hasn’t got an economic plan to secure a better future for Britain,” said Minister for Business Matthew Hancock. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Jason Neely)