Britain gets final payment for Landsbanki's Icesave collapse
January 15, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Britain gets final payment for Landsbanki's Icesave collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain received a final payment of 740 million pounds ($1.06 billion) on Friday from the estate of Landsbanki, an Icelandic bank that collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.

The government has now received 4.6 billion pounds from the Landsbanki estate and litigation cases, a statement from the Treasury said. (bit.ly/1RpE65K)

Landsbanki had big retail operations overseas, accepting deposits in Britain and the Netherlands under the Icesave brand.

When it failed, Iceland’s banking insurance scheme was unable to cover those deposits, setting the stage for years of international litigation. ($1 = 0.6968 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
