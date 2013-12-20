FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's assistants cleared of fraud
December 20, 2013

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's assistants cleared of fraud

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two personal assistants to celebrity cook Nigella Lawson were found not guilty on Friday of defrauding money from their boss and her ex-husband Charles Saatchi following a trial that has gripped Britain with tales of drug use and marital strife.

Sisters Francesca and Elisabetta Grillo were cleared of defrauding the couple of 685,000 pounds ($1.12 million), saying there was an understanding they could spend anything on credit cards if they kept quiet about Lawson’s drug taking. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Michael Holden)

