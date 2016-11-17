With replica Big Ben, Lego opens new store in London

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Toy maker Lego said it opened its largest store in the world in London on Thursday, where it unveiled a large replica of Big Ben as well as an underground tube carriage made with its colourful plastic bricks.

The shop in the city's central Leicester Square is the company's 131st Lego brand store. In addition to boxes full of its popular bricks, it boasts a "Mosaic Maker", offering visitors the chance to buy and make a personalised Lego portrait. (Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)