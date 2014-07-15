FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to cap rates for payday lenders
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Britain to cap rates for payday lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog set out new rules on Tuesday to cap the sky-high interest rates offered by payday lenders, bringing down the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing hardship and misery among borrowers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that from January 2015 the interest and fees on new payday loans must not exceed 0.8 percent per day of the amount borrowed. Fixed default fees cannot exceed 15 pounds and the overall cost of a payday loan must not exceed the amount borrowed.

Payday lenders, which are designed to tide borrowers over until payday, have been accused of charging exorbitant fees and tipping households into a spiral of debt. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.