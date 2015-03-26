FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK mortgage approvals rise for 2nd month in February - BBA
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

UK mortgage approvals rise for 2nd month in February - BBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Mortgages approved by British banks rose in February for a second month in a row, adding to signs that a slowdown in the British housing market may have bottomed out, the British Bankers’ Association said on Wednesday.

Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose to a five-month high of 37,305 from 36,517 in January. Despite the increase, approvals were down 20 percent from February a year ago.

The BBA also said unsecured borrowing -- such as borrowing on credit cards -- rose at its fastest annual growth rate in more than six years, up 4.4 percent. Economists expect borrowing to pick up as the economic recovery broadens.

The number of mortgage approvals slowed through most of 2014 as regulators introduced tougher lending rules for banks and building societies.

Data from the Bank of England, which captures a broader range of lenders than the BBA figures, has also shown mortgage approvals picking up. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.