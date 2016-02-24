FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK mortgage approvals rise near 2-year highs ahead of buy-to-let tax- BBA
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 24, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

UK mortgage approvals rise near 2-year highs ahead of buy-to-let tax- BBA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British banks approved the highest number of mortgages in almost two years in January as some investors sought to snap up properties before a tax on buy-to-let properties due in April, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

The British Bankers’ Association said its members approved 47,509 loans for house purchase in January on a seasonally adjusted basis - its highest since February 2014. That was up from a seven-month low of 43,660 in December and 27 percent higher than the same time last year.

Net credit card lending rose by 262 million pounds in January, compared with a 64 million pounds increase in December.

“The start of the year has seen a significant rise in mortgage borrowing. It seems that this has been driven, in part, by borrowers looking to get ahead of the increases in stamp duty for buy-to-let and second home buyers scheduled to come into effect in April,” BBA chief economist Richard Woolhouse said.

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne announced in a budget statement in November that buy-to-let investors will have to pay a 3 percentage-point higher rate of stamp duty than residential buyers from April, as the government tried to cool a market that was heating up.

The BBA data do not include lending by Britain’s mutually owned building societies, but the figures serve as a good leading indicator for more comprehensive Bank of England figures typically released around a week later. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.