FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK mortgage approvals at 1-yr low in May
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK mortgage approvals at 1-yr low in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Mortgage approvals in Britain fell to their lowest in more than a year to 30,238 in May, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers’ Association showed on Wednesday, in a further sign of a weakening housing market.

Net mortgage lending fell by 73 million pounds last month, the first fall since records began in September 1997.

MAY APRIL MAY 2011

Net mortgage lending: -73 +516 +1,643

(change, mln stg)

MAY APRIL MAY 2011

Number of loans approved:

House purchase 30,238 32,103 31,314

Remortgaging 18,678 20,657 22,221

Other secured lending 13,147 13,853 15,585

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.