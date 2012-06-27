TABLE-UK mortgage approvals at 1-yr low in May

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Mortgage approvals in Britain fell to their lowest in more than a year to 30,238 in May, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers’ Association showed on Wednesday, in a further sign of a weakening housing market.

Net mortgage lending fell by 73 million pounds last month, the first fall since records began in September 1997.

MAY APRIL MAY 2011

Net mortgage lending: -73 +516 +1,643

(change, mln stg)

MAY APRIL MAY 2011

Number of loans approved:

House purchase 30,238 32,103 31,314

Remortgaging 18,678 20,657 22,221

Other secured lending 13,147 13,853 15,585