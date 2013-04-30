FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK mortgage approvals up more than expected in March
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
April 30, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-UK mortgage approvals up more than expected in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

MARCH FEB FORECAST

53,504 51,947 (51,653) 52,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

MARCH FEB FORECAST Total lending 0.9 1.3 (1.5) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.4 0.8 (0.9) 0.6 Consumer credit 0.5 0.5 (0.6) 0.5 - of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

MARCH FEB Total lending -0.6 -2.0 (-2.2) - of which SMEs -0.1 0.1 (0.1) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

MARCH FEB M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.9 -0.5 (-0.5)

yr/yr 0.3 0.6 (0.5) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -0.2 (-0.3)

yr/yr 4.5 5.0 (4.9)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.