TABLE-UK Feb mortgage approvals fall, consumer credit picks up

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Tuesday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

FEB JAN FORECAST

51,653* 54,187 (54,719) 54,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

FEB JAN FORECAST Total lending 1.5 0.8 (0.6) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.9 0.3 (0.1) 0.75 Consumer credit 0.6 0.5 (0.4) 0.20 - of which credit card 0.2 0.1 (0.1) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

FEB JAN M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.5 0.9 (0.9)

yr/yr 0.5 -0.8 (-0.8) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) -0.3 1.0 (0.9)

yr/yr 4.9 4.8 (4.7) * Lowest number of mortgage approvals since September