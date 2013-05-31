FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INSTANT VIEW 3-UK April mortgage approvals edge up, business lending slumps
May 31, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK April mortgage approvals edge up, business lending slumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Lending to Britain's businesses
fell sharply in April, dropping by the biggest margin so far in
2013, even as mortgage approvals edged higher.
    
  NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
                          APRIL    MARCH          FORECAST
                          53,710   53,674 (53,504)  54,500
  
  LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
                          APRIL    MARCH       FORECAST
  Total lending            1.4     1.1   (0.9)    n/f
  Secured on dwellings     0.9     0.5   (0.4)    0.5 
  Consumer credit          0.5     0.6   (0.5)    0.4
  
  LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
                          APRIL    MARCH
  Total lending           -3.0    -0.5  (-0.6)
  
    ECONOMISTS' REACTION
    BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE
    "It's a disappointing set of numbers both on mortgage
approvals and on lending to SMEs. The problem getting credit to
SMEs seems to be pretty intractable, and it be may be more of a
demand-side issue than a supply-side one.
    "Overall, I can't imagine the Monetary Policy Committee will
be happy with these numbers."
      
    HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT
    "The slight rise in mortgage approvals in April reported by
the Bank of England adds to recent mounting evidence that the
housing market is gradually stepping up a gear, although it is
far from racing ahead. The mortgage data support belief that
house prices are likely to achieve a modest gain of a few per
cent or so over 2013, as activity gradually picks up supported
by initiatives such as the Funding for Lending Scheme and Help
to Buy."

    PHILIP RUSH, NOMURA
    "These money and lending figures are choppy so I'm reluctant
to read too much into them. There has been an improvement in the
Bank of England's favoured of M4 but it is a choppy series and
there's no decisive move to get excited about."
     
    PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC: 
    "If anything, the mortgage approvals are a touch
disappointing. We had expected a bigger rise. The net lending
figures were slightly better, however, and the Bank of England's
favoured measure of broad money growth has shown some increase
on the month and an acceleration year-on-year. Overall there is
nothing here that really changes our core view on where the UK
economy is going."
     
    KEY POINTS
     - Highest number of mortgage approvals since January
     - Biggest net increase in mortgage loans since December at
875 million pounds
     - Smallest net increase in consumer credit since January at
524 million pounds
     - Biggest net fall in business lending since December 2012,
down 2.988 billion pounds
     - Biggest net fall in small business lending since December
2012, down 660 million pounds

