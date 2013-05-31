UK business lending slumps in April, mortgages rise

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Lending to Britain’s businesses fell sharply in April, dropping by the biggest margin so far in 2013, even as mortgage approvals edged higher.

Bank of England figures showed on Friday that net lending dropped nearly 3 billion pounds after a 545 million pound contraction in March, and was 4 percent down on the year, dealing a blow to hopes that investment might spur growth.

Mortgage approvals rose by less than expected to 53,710 in April, their highest level since January but below the 54,500 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of England has been trying to bolster credit growth to support Britain’s recovery via its Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers banks cheap credit if they maintain or increase lending to households and businesses.

It has succeeded in lowering banks’ finance costs and reducing the cost of mortgages since its launch in August, but its impact on business lending has been less visible to date, and last month the BoE tweaked its terms and conditions to increase incentives to lend to small firms.

Friday’s figures showed the need for this, with lending to smaller businesses shrinking by 660 million pounds after a 115 million pound fall the month before, again the biggest drop since December.

Net mortgage lending, which lags approvals, rose by a strong 875 million pounds, well above expectations and its highest since December.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday that house prices were rising at their fastest annual rate in 18 months, in part due to a boost from the Funding for Lending Scheme launched by the BoE in August.

Unsecured lending consumers rose by 524 million pounds, above expectations. Earlier on Friday, market research company GfK reported that consumer sentiment rose to a six-month high in May, though it still remains in the doldrums by historic standards.

The BoE’s preferred gauge of money supply, M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations, rose at an annual growth rate of 4.8 percent.