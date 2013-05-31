FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK April mortgage approvals highest since Jan, business lending down
May 31, 2013 / 8:32 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-UK April mortgage approvals highest since Jan, business lending down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

APRIL MARCH FORECAST

53,710* 53,674 (53,504) 54,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

APRIL MARCH FORECAST Total lending 1.4 1.1 (0.9) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.9** 0.5 (0.4) 0.5 Consumer credit 0.5*** 0.6 (0.5) 0.4 - of which credit card 0.1 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

APRIL MARCH Total lending -3.0# -0.5 (-0.6) - of which SMEs -0.7## -0.1 (-0.1) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

APRIL MARCH M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -0.9 (-0.9)

yr/yr -0.1 0.3 (0.3) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.3 (0.3)

yr/yr 4.8 4.5 (4.5) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since January ** Biggest net increase in mortgage loans since December at 875 million pounds *** Smallest net increase in consumer credit since January at 524 million pounds # Biggest net fall in business lending since December 2012, down 2.988 billion pounds ## Biggest net fall in small business lending since December 2012, down 660 million pounds

