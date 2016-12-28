FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British banks approve fewer mortgages in Nov - BBA figures
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 9:48 AM / 8 months ago

British banks approve fewer mortgages in Nov - BBA figures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The number of mortgages approved by British banks fell slightly last month after hitting a five-month high in October, while consumer credit continued to expand strongly, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said banks approved 40,659 mortgages in November, falling from 40,835 in October and down 9 percent compared with a year ago.

Credit card lending increased by 231 million pounds ($283 million), the biggest increase in four months.

British consumers brushed off June's Brexit vote and drove the economy to expand faster than expected in the third quarter, but higher inflation next year looks set to curb household spending.

The BBA pointed to a strong increase in personal bank account deposits, up 1.2 billion pounds on the month.

"This growth in personal deposits may ... suggest that consumers are looking to grow their cash reserves against potential economic uncertainties, such as an expectation of lower wage growth," said Rebecca Harding, BBA chief economist. ($1 = 0.8173 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)

