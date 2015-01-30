FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UK peer-to-peer lending hit $1.8 bln in 2014
#Corrections News
January 30, 2015

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UK peer-to-peer lending hit $1.8 bln in 2014

(Changes to 1.2 bln pounds from previous statement by association which read 1.3 bln pounds, paragraph 1)

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s peer-to-peer lenders lent more than 1.2 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) during 2014, taking total lending by the industry to more than 2.1 billion, double what it was at the end of 2013.

Peer-to-peer lending has grown rapidly since the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, with bank credit remaining scarce for small businesses. The concept allows investors to lend directly to individuals and businesses via low-cost online platforms.

“These figures demonstrate the growing impact peer-to-peer lending is having on the market,” said Christine Farnish, chair of the Peer-to-Peer Finance Association.

“Last year showed continued and solid growth in the consumer market and a significant increase in lending flow to businesses. Invoice finance and peer-to-peer finance within the property market are also growing,” she added.

$1 = 0.6636 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
