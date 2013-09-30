TABLE-UK mortgage approvals highest in more than five years in August

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS:

AUG JULY FORECAST

62,226* 60,914 (60,624) 61,350 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

AUG JULY FORECAST Total lending 1.6 1.5 (1.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.0 0.8 (0.7) 0.9 Consumer credit 0.6 0.6 (0.6) 0.6 - of which credit card 0.2 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

AUG JULY Total lending -3.8** 0.5 (0.5) - of which SMEs -0.7 -0.9 (-0.9) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

AUG JULY M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.7 0.6 (0.6)

yr/yr 2.1*** 1.7 (1.8) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies:

mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.3 (0.3)

yr/yr 4.3 4.5 (4.5) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since February 2008 ** Largest drop in business lending since December 2012, at -3.764 billion pounds *** Biggest yearly rise in M4 since July 2010