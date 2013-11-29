TABLE-UK mortgage approvals rise to 67,701 in Oct

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

OCT SEPT FORECAST

67,701 66,891 (66,735) 68,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

OCT SEPT FORECAST Total lending 1.7 2.2 (1.9) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.2 1.1 (1.0) 1.2 Consumer credit 0.5 1.1 (0.9) 0.65 - of which credit card 0.2 0.1 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

OCT SEPT Total lending -1.1 0.7 (0.7) - of which SMEs -0.5 -0.4 (-0.4) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

OCT SEPT M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.5 (0.6)

yr/yr 2.4 2.5 (2.6) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.3 (0.3)

yr/yr 4.4 4.2 (4.3)