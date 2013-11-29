UK mortgage approvals hit nearly six-year high in October

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British lenders approved the largest number of mortgages in almost six years in October, the Bank of England said on Friday, a day after it announced it was moving to reduce the risk of a housing bubble.

Mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to 67,701 in October from 66,891 in September. That was its highest level since February 2008, though below a pre-crisis average of around 90,000.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a bigger increase to 68,500 approvals during October.

Last month saw the launch of a state guarantee scheme to encourage mortgage lending under the government’s Help to Buy programme.

On Thursday, the BoE unexpectedly said it was ending incentives for banks to provide mortgages as part of the separate Funding for Lending scheme and would focus the FLS exclusively on lending to businesses.

Britain’s housing market - where prices sank by a fifth in cash terms after the financial crisis - has picked up steadily over the past year, bolstered by a turnaround in the economy as well as the schemes to free up lending.

In October, the government brought forward the launch of a new phase of Help to Buy to make it easier for borrowers with low deposits to get a mortgage. The government says the plan will boost affordability and construction but critics fear it will only push up prices.

Prime Minister David Cameron said on Nov. 11 that 2,000 homebuyers had obtained mortgages through Help to Buy schemes since the second phase was launched.

House prices rose 6.5 percent in the 12 months to November, according to a survey released earlier on Friday by mortgage lender Nationwide.

With the economy growing at an annualised rate of more than 3 percent, property prices look set to rise further.

Friday’s data from the BoE showed business lending fell in October, helping explain the shift in the FLS programme announced on Thursday.

Net business lending fell by 1.1 billion pounds in October and was down 3.3 percent from a year earlier. Lending to small and medium-sized firms fell by 500 million pounds.

The BoE also said on Friday that consumer credit grew at an annualised rate of 6.0 percent in the three months to October, slowing from a month earlier.

The 500 million-pound increase in October alone was lower than the 650 million pounds that economists had expected and was down sharply from 1.1 billion pounds in September.