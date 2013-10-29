FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK Sept mortgage approvals rise as forecast, consumer lending growth weakens
October 29, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK Sept mortgage approvals rise as forecast, consumer lending growth weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Tuesday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

SEPT AUG FORECAST

66,735* 63,396 (62,226) 66,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

SEPT AUG FORECAST Total lending 1.4** 1.7 (1.6) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.0 1.1 (1.0) 1.2 Consumer credit 0.4** 0.6 (0.6) 0.7 - of which credit card 0.2*** 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

SEPT AUG Total lending 0.7****-3.7 (-3.8) - of which SMEs -0.4 -0.6 (-0.7) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

SEPT AUG M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.7 (0.7)

yr/yr 2.6# 2.1 (2.1) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.4)

yr/yr 4.3 4.3 (4.3) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since February 2008 ** Lowest increases in total household lending and unsecured household lending since June 2013 at 1.032 billion pounds and 411 million pounds respectively *** Lowest credit card lending since April 2013 at 151 million pounds **** Highest total business lending since January 2013 # Strongest growth in M4 money supply since June 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
