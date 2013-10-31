FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England corrects September consumer lending data
October 31, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England corrects September consumer lending data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of England corrected its monthly money and credit data for September on Thursday, to show unsecured lending to consumers rose by more than it had indicated earlier.

The data also includes changes to tables covering money supply to households and businesses and lending to individuals.

“This release was reissued on 31 October 2013 due to an error in implementing a change to the reporting population for September 2013,” the BoE said.

Unsecured lending to consumers increased by 0.9 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) on the month, not the previously reported 0.4 billion pounds. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.7 billion. There was also a correction to figures reported for August.

Reuters will publish corrected versions of its table and articles on the data, which was first published on Oct. 29.

