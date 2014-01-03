FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK Nov mortgage approvals rise to highest since Jan 2008
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 3, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK Nov mortgage approvals rise to highest since Jan 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for mortgage lending, consumer and business borrowing as well as money supply on Friday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

NOV OCT FORECAST

70,758* 68,029(67,701) 69,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

NOV OCT FORECAST Total lending 1.537** 1.619 (1.7) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.910***1.166 (1.2) 1.2 Consumer credit 0.627 0.452 (0.5) 0.7 - of which credit card 0.388 0.266 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

NOV OCT Total lending -4.656# -1.121(-1.1) - of which SMEs 0.140 -0.505(-0.5) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

NOV OCT M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.0 0.1 (0.1)

yr/yr 2.7## 2.4 (2.4) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.6 (0.6)

yr/yr 4.4 4.4 (4.4) * Greatest number of mortgage approvals since Jan 2008 ** Smallest net increase in total lending to individuals since June 2013 *** Smallest net increase in mortgage lending since May 2013 # Biggest fall in net lending to non-financial businesses since series began in May 2011 ## Biggest annual increase in M4 money supply since June 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.