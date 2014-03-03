TABLE-UK Jan mortgage approvals hit highest since Nov 2007

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JAN DEC FORECAST

76,947* 72,798 (71,638) 73,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JAN DEC FORECAST Total lending 2.1 2.3 (2.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.4 1.7 (1.7) 0.5 Consumer credit 0.7 0.6 (0.6) 0.4 - of which credit card 0.3 0.2 (0.1) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

JAN DEC Total lending -0.6 -1.7 (-1.9) - of which SMEs -0.3 -1.0 (-1.2) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JAN DEC M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -1.4 (-1.4)

yr/yr -0.3 0.1 (0.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.1 -0.1 (-0.1)

yr/yr 3.1 3.7 (3.7) * highest number of mortgage approvals since Nov 2007