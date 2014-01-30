FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK Dec mortgage approvals hit highest since Jan 2008
January 30, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UK Dec mortgage approvals hit highest since Jan 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

DEC NOV FORECAST

71,638* 70,820 (70,758) 73,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

DEC NOV FORECAST Total lending 2.3 1.8 (1.5) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.7 1.1 (0.9) 1.05 Consumer credit 0.6 0.7 (0.6) 0.7 - of which credit card 0.1 0.3 (0.4) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

DEC NOV Total lending -1.9 -4.6 (-4.7) - of which SMEs -1.2 0.2 (0.1) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

DEC NOV M4 mth/mth (sa) -1.4 0.1 (0.0)

yr/yr 0.2 2.7 (2.7) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.4 (0.4)

yr/yr 3.7 4.3 (4.4)

* Greatest number of mortgage approvals since January 2008

