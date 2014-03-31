FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK Feb mortgage approvals slow more than forecast
March 31, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK Feb mortgage approvals slow more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

FEB JAN FORECAST

70,309 76,753 (76,947) 75,250 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

FEB JAN FORECAST Total lending 2.3 2.1 (2.1) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.7 1.5 (1.4) 1.6 Consumer credit 0.6 0.6 (0.7) 0.7 - of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.3) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

FEB JAN Total lending -0.8 -0.9 (-0.6) - of which SMEs 0.2 -0.2 (-0.3) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

FEB JAN M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.7 0.3 (0.3)

yr/yr 0.7 -0.2 (-0.3) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.7 0.1 (0.1)

yr/yr 3.7 3.1 (3.1) (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
