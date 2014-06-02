TABLE-UK mortgage approvals fall more than expected in April

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

APRIL MARCH FORECAST

62,918* 66,563 (67,135) 64,750 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

APRIL MARCH FORECAST Total lending 2.4 2.8 (2.9) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.7 1.8 (1.8) 1.7 Consumer credit 0.7 1.0 (1.1) 0.8 - of which credit card 0.4 0.0 (0.0) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

APRIL MARCH Total lending -2.4 -2.5 (-2.3) - of which SMEs -0.6 -1.1 (-1.1) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

APRIL MARCH M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.2 -2.3 (-2.3)

yr/yr -0.6 -0.3 (-0.3) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.0 (-0.1)

yr/yr 3.8 3.8 (3.7) * Lowest monthly mortgage approvals since July 2013