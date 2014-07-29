TABLE-UK mortgage approvals rise more than expected in June

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JUNE MAY FORECAST

67,196* 62,007 (61,707) 62,600 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JUNE MAY FORECAST Total lending 2.5 3.0 (2.7) n/f Secured on dwellings 2.1 2.3 (2.0) 1.9 Consumer credit 0.4 0.7 (0.7) 0.8 - of which credit card 0.0 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

JUNE MAY Total lending -3.4 2.3 (3.4) - of which SMEs 0.2 -0.1 (-0.2) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JUNE MAY M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 -0.1 (-0.1)

yr/yr -0.6 -0.8 (-0.9) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.5 0.2 (0.3)

yr/yr 3.9 3.6 (3.6) * highest number of mortgage approvals since February (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)