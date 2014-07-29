FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK mortgage approvals rise more than expected in June
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
July 29, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK mortgage approvals rise more than expected in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JUNE MAY FORECAST

67,196* 62,007 (61,707) 62,600 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JUNE MAY FORECAST Total lending 2.5 3.0 (2.7) n/f Secured on dwellings 2.1 2.3 (2.0) 1.9 Consumer credit 0.4 0.7 (0.7) 0.8 - of which credit card 0.0 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

JUNE MAY Total lending -3.4 2.3 (3.4) - of which SMEs 0.2 -0.1 (-0.2) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JUNE MAY M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 -0.1 (-0.1)

yr/yr -0.6 -0.8 (-0.9) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.5 0.2 (0.3)

yr/yr 3.9 3.6 (3.6) * highest number of mortgage approvals since February (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.