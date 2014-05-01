FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK March mortgage approvals fall more than expected to 6-month low
May 1, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK March mortgage approvals fall more than expected to 6-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

MARCH FEB FORECAST

67,135* 69,592 (70,309) 71,050 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

MARCH FEB FORECAST Total lending 2.9 2.1 (2.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.8** 1.6 (1.7) 1.5 Consumer credit 1.1*** 0.6 (0.6) 0.6 - of which credit card 0.0 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

MARCH FEB Total lending -2.3 -0.6 (-0.8) - of which SMEs -1.1 0.2 (0.2) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

MARCH FEB M4 mth/mth (sa) -2.3 0.7 (0.7)

yr/yr -0.3 0.9 (0.7) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.7 (0.7)

yr/yr 3.7 3.9 (3.7) * lowest number of mortgage approvals since September 2013 ** biggest increase in secured lending since Jan 2012 ** biggest increase in consumer credit since Sept 2012 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)

