TABLE-UK Dec mortgage approvals rise for first time since June, consumer credit slows
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UK Dec mortgage approvals rise for first time since June, consumer credit slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

DEC NOV FORECAST

60,275 58,956 (59,029) 59,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

DEC NOV FORECAST Total lending 2.191 3.148 (3.310) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.612 1.915 (2.059) 2.0 Consumer credit 0.578 1.233 (1.252) 1.2 - of which credit card 0.295 0.276 (0.269) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

DEC NOV Total lending -3.782 -0.079(-0.149) - of which SMEs -1.031 0.301 (0.286) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

DEC NOV M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.1 (0.0)

yr/yr -1.1 -2.7 (-2.8) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 1.0 0.3 (0.2)

yr/yr 4.2 3.0 (2.9) (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)

