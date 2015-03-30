TABLE-UK Feb mortgage approvals rise to 61,760, six-month high

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

FEB JAN FORECAST

61,760 60,707 (60,786) 61,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

FEB JAN FORECAST Total lending 2.481 2.400 (2.375) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.741 1.598 (1.558) 1.6 Consumer credit 0.740 0.802 (0.817) 0.9 - of which credit card 0.243 0.207 (0.208) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

FEB JAN Total lending 0.440 1.790 (1.877) - of which SMEs 0.566 0.053 (0.075) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

FEB JAN M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.2 -0.7 (-0.8)

yr/yr -3.2 -2.2 (-2.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.1 (0.1)

yr/yr 3.5 4.2 (4.1) (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London)