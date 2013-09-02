FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England says FLS lending stronger in Q2
September 2, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England says FLS lending stronger in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said net lending by banks and building societies taking part in its Funding for Lending Scheme was 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in the second quarter of 2013, slightly stronger than in previous quarters.

Banks have drawn down 17.6 billion pounds of cheap funds from the FLS since it opened last August, but net lending has falllen by 2.3 billion pounds since June 2012.

The biggest net lenders during the quarter were Nationwide , Lloyds Banking Group, Virgin Money and Barclays, according to data from the Bank of England.

