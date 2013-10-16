FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's opposition party pledges levy on payday lenders
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2013 / 11:03 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's opposition party pledges levy on payday lenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Ed Miliband said on Thursday he would impose a levy on the payday lending industry if his party won the next election in 2015, accusing some lenders of exploiting vulnerable parts of society.

Demand for short-term, high-interest loans to tide workers over until payday has boomed in Britain, Europe and the United States as banks have pulled back from risky lending following the 2008 financial crisis.

But the high interest rates, over 5,000 percent annually on some loans in the UK, have been blamed for trapping customers in debt, prompting the government to assign regulation of the industry to the Financial Conduct Authority from April next year.

Miliband’s Labour party, currently ahead in opinion polls, is seeking to use the issue to bolster his campaign, which has so far centred on a fight against rising living costs.

“We must protect the most vulnerable people in our society from the worst of exploitation by payday lenders,” Miliband was expected to say when announcing the election pledge.

“We would cap the cost of credit, halt the spread of payday lenders on our high streets and force them to fund the credit unions that can offer a real alternative.”

The British payday loan industry is estimated to have doubled in size in the three years to 2011/12, to a level of around 2.2 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) in outstanding loans.

Credit Unions are non-profit cooperatives, owned by local communities, which provide financial services such as current accounts, savings and loans.

Labour said it had yet to determine the levy rate, but intended to double the current government support for credit unions, which it estimated to be worth around 13 million pounds per year.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister David Cameron said he was considering imposing a cap on the interest rates that payday lenders were allowed to charge.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.