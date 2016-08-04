Plans for UK infrastructure fund worry local authorities

* Pooled pension funds could pay for UK building projects

* Local authorities fear greater central control

* Infrastructure projects seen supporting UK economy

By Simon Jessop, Sinead Cruise and Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A British government plan to overhaul how local authorities invest their workers' pension money is meeting opposition from some trustees worried they will be forced to accept low returns for funding new roads, railways and other capital projects.

The government has proposed merging nearly 200 billion pounds ($280 billion) of local authority retirement savings into investment pools to help pay for improvements to Britain's infrastructure. It is also wooing other investors such as insurance companies who want secure, long-term revenue streams.

While several years in gestation, the plan has taken on greater importance since Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, with new Prime Minister Theresa May looking for lasting remedies to support an economy facing a period of stagnation and weak growth.

But there is opposition to the ambitious scheme among the stewards of 89 Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS) in England and Wales, who together manage the retirement savings of more than 5 million people.

The government says its plan will help them to trim costs and improve returns when many are struggling to plug deficits caused by weaker returns on staple bond and stock investments.

But some scheme managers say they are concerned over what they see as an attempt by central government to take more control of their investment policies.

"It could be very positive and mean substantial investment in infrastructure schemes or it might mean the dead hand of the Treasury comes in and say 'you will invest in this'," said David Wilcox, a councillor in Derbyshire, central England.

"That's my greatest concern and the concern of the scheme members."

VARIABLE RETURNS

Local officials fear the investment pools could mean they end up funding riskier or lower return projects than they might choose to support independently, a Reuters analysis of minutes from council meetings between September 2015 and June 2016 and a survey of committee members in May and June showed.

The schemes are used to having full control of their investments and are reluctant to surrender any more power in what is already a centralised political system.

A spokesman for the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG) said the government has not said local authorities will be compelled to invest in infrastructure, just that it should be considered.

Yields on building projects also vary widely.

Returns on low-risk infrastructure debt could be as low as Euribor plus 250 basis points, said Peter Hobbs of advisory firm bFinance, and are unchanged since the Brexit vote.

Riskier projects, meanwhile, are more akin to private equity investments and can net returns of up to 25 percent, he added.

NEW PROJECTS

Since taking power last month, May's administration has announced plans for a 344 million pound ($457 million) expansion of London's City Airport, and could back a multi-billion pound high-speed rail project to link London with central England.

UK Treasury and DCLG spokesmen told Reuters the local government wealth fund plan will be proceeding, with the pools potentially up and running by April 2018.

While the local schemes are broadly open to investing more in infrastructure, problem projects such as the over-budget Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France remain fresh in the memory of investment committees.

Many say infrastructure projects are often too complex, fraught with construction and operational risks and tough to exit.

Only five councils of the 89 contacted by Reuters said they had no concerns about the government's plan, while 46 said they were concerned it could see them compelled to invest in low-quality infrastructure projects.

"The government's desire to find a pot of money to pay for infrastructure developments shouldn't override our basic duty of care to members to invest in the right investments," David Bawn, a councillor in Northumberland in northern England, told Reuters.

Two councillors told Reuters they would consider legal action if the government sought to force them to invest in projects they did not like, or imposed an arbitrary target for infrastructure investment, citing their fiduciary duty to scheme members.

FOLLOWING CANADA AND AUSTRALIA

With just 1 percent of LGPS assets currently invested in infrastructure debt or equity, even a small increase in allocation would help the government.

That figure contrasts with the likes of Canada and Australia, where large pension funds invest around 8-15 percent in infrastructure.

Hobbs of bFinance said a realistic target in Britain was for five percent of LGPS funds to go into infrastructure over the next 5-10 years.

That would not be risk-free, however.

"Nudging or mandating UK pension assets to invest in UK infrastructure projects, creating jobs for UK citizens and creating economic stimulus within the UK, sounds like a laudable aspiration for a government," said BNY Mellon in a February report on the pooling initiative.

"But it brings with it huge amounts of risk both for the members of the LGPS and for the council taxpayers who will have to foot the bill in the event that investments go wrong."

Above all, those running local schemes value the freedom to invest as they see fit.

"We would want to be invested in infrastructure where it's going to produce the best returns, whether that is supplying rolling stock in London or providing a hydroelectric plant in Norway " said Bill Gifford, who is a councillor in Warwickshire, central England. ($1 = 0.7524 pounds)