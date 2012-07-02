FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain launches parliamentary inquiry into banks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Britain launches parliamentary inquiry into banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain will launch a parliamentary inquiry into its banking industry to examine its culture and standards as well as the causes of an interest rate-fixing scandal, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

“On the unfolding banking scandal here in the UK, we need to take action right across the board,” Cameron told parliament.

“I want us to establish a full parliamentary committee of inquiry involving both houses, chaired by the chairman of the commons treasury select committee (Andrew Tyrie),” Cameron said.

“This committee will be able to take evidence under oath, it will have full access to papers and officials and ministers including ministers and special advisers from the last government,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.