LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Three former ICAP brokers pleaded not guilty in London to criminal charges they had sought to manipulate benchmark interest rates, bringing to six the number of not guilty pleas after a sprawling global inquiry into alleged rate rigging.

Colin Goodman, Darrell Read and Danny Wilkinson entered their pleas at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)