Britain arrests Libyan for 1984 murder of policewoman Yvonne Fletcher

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested a Libyan man on Thursday for the 1984 murder of policewoman Yvonne Fletcher who was shot dead outside the Libyan embassy in London.

Fletcher, who was 25, was hit by a shot fired from the embassy during a demonstration against Muammar Gaddafi. After an 11-day siege, 30 Libyans in the embassy were deported.

“This is the first significant arrest in this investigation” Richard Walton, who heads London police’s counter-terrorism command, told reporters.

Walton said a man in his 50s had been arrested in southeast England on conspiracy to murder and money laundering offences. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, also Libyan, were also arrested for money laundering. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editng by Stephen Addison)