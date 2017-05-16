FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Man arrested over 1984 murder outside Libyan embassy in London is released
May 16, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 3 months ago

Man arrested over 1984 murder outside Libyan embassy in London is released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - A man who was arrested in 2015 in connection with the murder of British policewoman Yvonne Fletcher outside the Libyan embassy in London in 1984 has been released from police bail and will not face charges at this time, British police said on Tuesday.

Fletcher, who was 25 and had joined the police aged 19, was hit in the back by a shot fired from the embassy while she was policing a demonstration by Libyan dissidents against Muammar Gaddafi, who then ruled the North African country.

The shooting triggered an 11-day siege of the building by London's Metropolitan Police, the deportation of 30 Libyans in the embassy and the severing of diplomatic ties between London and Tripoli. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

