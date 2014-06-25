UK minister warns EU body could become "creature of parliament"

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s minister for Europe said on Wednesday that choosing the next president of the European Commission from the lead candidates in the recent EU election risked making the bloc’s powerful executive arm a “creature of European Parliament”.

“Under the Spitzenkandidaten (lead candidate) process, we run the very real risk, almost by accident, that the once independent Commission becomes a creature of the European Parliament, working in the interests of one political grouping,” David Lidington said in a speech in Berlin.

He was speaking a day before an EU summit where Jean-Claude Juncker’s nomination will be the subject of debate. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Wednesday it would be “no drama” if Juncker were appointed with a qualified majority. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)