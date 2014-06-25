FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK minister warns EU body could become "creature of parliament"
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

UK minister warns EU body could become "creature of parliament"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s minister for Europe said on Wednesday that choosing the next president of the European Commission from the lead candidates in the recent EU election risked making the bloc’s powerful executive arm a “creature of European Parliament”.

“Under the Spitzenkandidaten (lead candidate) process, we run the very real risk, almost by accident, that the once independent Commission becomes a creature of the European Parliament, working in the interests of one political grouping,” David Lidington said in a speech in Berlin.

He was speaking a day before an EU summit where Jean-Claude Juncker’s nomination will be the subject of debate. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Wednesday it would be “no drama” if Juncker were appointed with a qualified majority. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.