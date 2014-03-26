FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Lloyds share sale was 1.7 times covered -source
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Lloyds share sale was 1.7 times covered -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s sale of a 4.2 billion pound ($6.9 billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group was 1.7 times subscribed at the sale price of 75.5 pence a share, a person familiar with the matter said.

Half of the 5.6 billion shares sold in the placing went to UK investors, 30 percent went to investors in the United States, 10 percent went to Asian investors and 10 percent went to continental Europe, the source said.

Britain sold the 7.8 percent stake in Lloyds to cut its stake in the country’s largest retail bank to under 25 percent and put it on course for a complete exit in the next year at a profit.

$1 = 0.6059 British Pounds Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith and Chris Vellacott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.