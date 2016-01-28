UK's Osborne says to postpone Lloyds share sales until markets calmer

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that the government would postpone the sale of shares in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group due to the turmoil in the global financial markets.

“British people can buy Lloyds shares but we’ll only sell when turbulent markets have calmed down,” Osborne said on his official Twitter feed.

Britain had planned to further reduce its stake in the bank via a scheme aimed at major investors early this year, before sealing its exit with a broader offer to the public.

Lloyds had no immediate comment.