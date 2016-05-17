UK Treasury says receives 130 mln stg dividend from Lloyds

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it will receive a dividend payment from Lloyds Banking Group of 130 million pounds ($187.97 million), taking the total amount recovered from the part-nationalised bank to over 16.8 billion pounds.

The Treasury also confirmed it planned to sell Lloyds shares to the public this year, having postponed earlier plans because of turmoil in global financial markets, it said in a statement.

The government’s stake in Lloyds currently stands at around 9.2 percent, compared with 43 percent after it pumped 20.5 billion pounds into the bank during the 2007-09 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.6916 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)