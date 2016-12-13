FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 8 months ago

Britain sells further 1 percent of Lloyds shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to below 7 percent on Tuesday as it continued with a fresh attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.

Lloyds said in a statement the government has reduced its stake in the bank by about 1 percentage point to 6.93 percent.

UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government's stake in the bailed-out bank, resumed share sales in October, having halted them almost a year ago because of market turbulence.

Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state holding 43 percent. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

