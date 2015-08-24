FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK cuts its stake in Lloyds to below 13 pct
August 24, 2015

UK cuts its stake in Lloyds to below 13 pct

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 13 percent, taking the bank closer to full privatisation after needing a state rescue in the 2008/09 financial crisis.

UK Financial Investments, which manages the government’s stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, has reduced its holding to 12.97 percent, Lloyds said on Monday.

Lloyds needed 20.5 billion pounds ($32.1 billion) of taxpayers’ cash to avert collapse at the peak of the financial crisis, leaving the government with a 43 percent stake.

The finance ministry began selling off its stake in September 2013 and Lloyds is on track to return to full private ownership in 2016. ($1 = 0.6384 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
