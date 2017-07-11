LONDON, July 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - London's
mayor says he has recruited a team of architects and designers
to help build socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable
communities, as the British capital's population grows toward 10
million people.
Sadiq Khan said the city, with a population of 8.7 million,
faces a "mammoth task" to rectify a failure to deal with decades
of poorly planned growth, and begin building the 50,000 new
homes Londoners need each year.
"Today, we face another wave of growth, the likes of which
we've not seen for a century," Khan said in a speech at the
London School of Economics (LSE) on Monday to launch his 'Good
Growth by Design' programme.
"In recent years, too much focus has been dedicated to
developing the high-price, high-rise central London market.
These expensive developments... haven't delivered the genuinely
affordable homes ordinary Londoners desperately need."
Tony Travers, director of LSE's research centre for London,
said the city's population is predicted to rise by 100,000 a
year, exceeding 10 million by 2030.
Across London, average property prices have risen 90 percent
in the past decade, and a report by the mayor's office in
February said a lack of affordable housing is depriving
Londoners of the security of home ownership.
Khan said the team of 50 design advisers, including
Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye and fashion designer
Wayne Hemingway, are the first of a new generation he will bring
in to guide the city toward inclusive growth.
A new scheme aims to fast-track talented designers and
planners from across the city into year-long placements in local
authorities.
Khan said the new programme would reverse the drain of urban
design expertise from local councils, after a massive fall in
the proportion of architects employed in the public sector since
the 1970s.
Khan said the explosion in the number of skyscrapers and
drastic changes to the city skyline under his predecessor Boris
Johnson had failed to provide the homes regular Londoners need.
Such growth has left Londoners with a housing crisis where
rapid gentrification forces diverse communities from the city
and strains local services, according to Khan.
"Allowing this kind of unbalanced, unfocused and
unsustainable growth is leaving many Londoners feeling excluded
and left behind," he said.
In 2015, the year before Khan took office, 13 percent of
houses built were "affordable" - which can cost up to 80 percent
of market rates - down from one third in 2007, according to
London Annual Monitoring Report.
Khan said he would aim for more than 35 percent.
