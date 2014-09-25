FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London's King's Cross metro station briefly closed during rush hour
September 25, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

London's King's Cross metro station briefly closed during rush hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - London’s King’s Cross underground station was briefly closed during rush hour on Thursday after a person was reported on the track, a spokesman for the city’s transport system said.

King’s Cross, the biggest interchange station on the London underground system, serves six lines, two mainline train stations and the international terminal for the Eurostar service from Paris and Brussels.

A person under a train was reported at 0619 GMT and the station was closed between 0627 GMT and 0657 GMT whilst the incident was dealt with, said a spokesman for Transport for London.

There was no service between Camden Town and Moorgate southbound and minor delays on the rest of the Bank branch of the Northern Line, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden

