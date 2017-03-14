Canadian, Kuwaiti investors take stake in UK's Thames Water

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.

Borealis, infrastructure investment manager for OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees, and Wren House Infrastructure Management, the infrastructure arm of the KIA, said they had agreed to buy the stake in Kemble Water Holdings Limited from Australia's Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets.

No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Lawrence White)