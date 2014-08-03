Jobs growth boosts small UK manufacturers, but exports flat -CBI

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Booming jobs growth marked a strong three months to July for Britain’s small and medium-sized manufacturers, although export orders were flat, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.

Domestic orders and output rose strongly, according to the CBI, which reported the fastest rate of jobs growth in the sector since records began in October 1988.

But the lack of improvement in exports mirrored other business surveys last week which pointed to weakening growth in new business from abroad.

“Smaller manufacturers are settling into a regular growth pattern, with their order books and output growing for the fourth consecutive quarter,” said Katja Hall, CBI deputy director.

“(But) we need the government to get behind our small and medium-sized manufacturers to help them to sell their products and services to new markets around the world, giving a sustainable boost to long-term growth.”

Last week’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index showed export order growth at a four-month low, while the European Commission’s industrial sentiment survey showed British manufacturing export orders at their lowest since last August. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)