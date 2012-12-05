FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British industry hurt by costs, 'dying' supply chain: Ratan Tata
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 5, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

British industry hurt by costs, 'dying' supply chain: Ratan Tata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ratan Tata, the chairman of Tata Group, has said that British industry is being hit by costs and a “dying” supply chain, in an interview with a British newspaper published on Wednesday.

India’s Tata group owns Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Steel and Tetley Tea in Britain, and operates 19 companies with a 45,000-strong workforce across Europe, according to its website.

“The economic situation, the high cost of undertaking manufacturing, the supply chain - which is dying out as manufacturing undergoes hardship - make the UK not the first place you would look at to make a manufacturing investment,” Tata told the Daily Telegraph.

British manufacturing continued to shrink in November, [ID: L5E8N34B0] according to surveys released on Monday, just two days before the UK finance minister, George Osborne, outlines his half-yearly budget statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.