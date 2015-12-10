Sterling dips as BoE worries over wages, oil

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sterling retreated from a 3-week high against a resurgent dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England warned of more barriers to growth next year, further cooling expectations for the timing of a first rise in interest rates.

The Bank’s rate-setters focused on a renewed fall in global oil prices and slower wage growth at home as they voted 8-1 again to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.

That prodded sterling lower against the dollar and briefly limited its gains against the euro. By GMT 1538 it was respectively 0.2 percent down at $1.5162 and half a percent stronger at 72.23 pence per euro.

“There was only a small move after the Bank’s decision,” said a trader with one international bank in London. “In general it seems like the market is really split down the middle about how well the pound can do at the start of next year.”

Deutsche Bank and Sweden’s SEB were the latest European names to express doubts over sterling’s strength going 2016.

SEB’s Carl Hammer forecast the pound to fall to $1.40 next year.

“Sterling has reached relatively strong levels against the euro and the high exchange rate exerts downward pressure on headline inflation rates making the case for Bank of England rate hikes rather weak,” he said.

“We expect sterling to trade more like the euro than the dollar in 2016.”

With the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in almost a decade next week and the pound broadly a touch weaker, there had been speculation that BoE officials could afford to sound slightly more hawkish than in its inflation report a month ago.

But against that was the turbulence of the past week’s brutal sell-off in oil and other commodities, and risks that markets will be spooked by the national debate next year on whether to leave the European Union.

“One element of our bearish sterling view is that having taken hikes off the table for the first half of 2016, the committee may lose the chance in the second,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Oliver Harvey.

“Wage growth is falling... (and) the broad sterling trade-weighted index that the Bank tracks remains close to cycle highs even as GBP/USD heads lower. For these reasons, we remain comfortable with being short GBP/USD even if the BoE turns hawkish again.” (Editing by Richard Balmforth)