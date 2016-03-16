FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling hits 2-wk low, UK stocks turns down as growth outlook cut
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 16, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Sterling hits 2-wk low, UK stocks turns down as growth outlook cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday after the independent Office of Budget Responsibility revised down its growth outlook for the British economy.

Finance minister George Osborne, delivering his annual budget in parliament, said the OBR was forecasting the economy would grow by 2 percent this year, lower than the 2.4 percent growth forecast in November, and then 2.2 percent in 2017.

Sterling fell to $1.4060, down 0.6 percent on the day, and its lowest since March 3. The pound was trading at $1.4082 before Osborne started to speak.

Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index turned lower and was last down 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Kit Rees, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.